Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 31st, there was short interest totalling 70,600 shares, a decline of 68.9% from the September 30th total of 227,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 469,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.7% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Shares of NASDAQ REKR traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.42. 62,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 277,532. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $2.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.05. Rekor Systems has a one year low of $0.43 and a one year high of $5.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.86, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a current ratio of 1.26.

Get Rekor Systems alerts:

Rekor Systems (NASDAQ:REKR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $12.33 million for the quarter. Rekor Systems had a negative return on equity of 1,028.10% and a negative net margin of 21.22%.

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Rekor Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, October 27th.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Rekor Systems stock. Vanguard Group Inc. acquired a new position in Rekor Systems Inc (NASDAQ:REKR) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 17,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.11% of the company’s stock.

Rekor Systems Company Profile

Rekor Systems, Inc, through its subsidiary, Rekor Recognition Systems, Inc, provides artificial intelligence and machine-learning enabled automated license plate recognition (ALPR) systems. Its ALPR systems are powered by OpenALPR software to enhance the accuracy of license plate reads to industry-leading levels, as well as to identify the make, model, and color of vehicles.

Featured Story: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for Rekor Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rekor Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.