Reitmans (TSE:RET) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $2.63

Shares of Reitmans Limited (TSE:RET) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $2.63 and traded as low as $1.67. Reitmans shares last traded at $1.72, with a volume of 2,100 shares trading hands.

The company has a market cap of $103.11 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 76.53. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is C$2.63.

About Reitmans (TSE:RET)

Reitmans (Canada) Limited primarily engages in the retail of women's wearing apparel in Canada. Its products include shirts, blouses, pants, dresses, skirts, sweaters, outerwear, activewear, lingerie, and accessories. The company also offers apparel for men. It serves customers through retail and e-commerce channels, under the Reitmans, Addition Elle, Penningtons, RW & CO., Thyme Maternity, and Hyba brand names.

