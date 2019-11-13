Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC) Hits New 1-Year Low at $0.02

Redstar Gold Corp (CVE:RGC)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 10000 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.

The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$0.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.00 million and a PE ratio of -6.25.

About Redstar Gold (CVE:RGC)

Redstar Gold Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in North America. The company explores for gold and silver deposits. It primarily focuses on the Unga Gold project that covers an area of approximately 250 sq. kms in Alaska. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

