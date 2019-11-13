Red Metal (ASX:RDM) Stock Price Up 8.7%

Red Metal Limited (ASX:RDM)’s share price rose 8.7% on Monday . The company traded as high as A$0.13 ($0.09) and last traded at A$0.13 ($0.09), approximately 414,000 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 115% from the average daily volume of 192,824 shares. The stock had previously closed at A$0.12 ($0.08).

The stock has a market capitalization of $26.53 million and a PE ratio of -20.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of A$0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of A$0.10.

About Red Metal (ASX:RDM)

Red Metal Limited engages in the acquisition and exploration mineral prospects in Australia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, silver, lead, zinc, and nickel properties. It focuses on approximately 10,000 square kilometers of exploration tenements. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

