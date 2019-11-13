Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Wendys (WEN)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Wendys (NASDAQ: WEN) recently:

11/7/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Telsey Advisory Group from $22.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

11/7/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $21.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

11/1/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/29/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

10/28/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $22.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Shares of Wendy’s have outperformed the industry year to date. Menu innovation, increased investments in technology and reimaging of restaurants are expected to boost its traffic and sales in the months ahead. Moreover, the company’s international business is poised to be a long-term growth driver. By the next year, Wendy's is planning to launch its breakfast menu across the United States. For this launch, the company will invest around $20 million. As a result, Wendy's has trimmed its 2019 guidance. Currently, it expects adjusted EBITDA to be flat to down 2% compared to the prior estimate of roughly 2.5-4.5% growth year over year. Adjusted earnings are now anticipated to decrease 3.5-6.5% against the prior estimate of 3.5-7% growth. Moreover, higher costs might dent the company’s margin.”

10/15/2019 – Wendys had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at KeyCorp.

10/15/2019 – Wendys was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Wedbush from $20.00 to $22.00. They now have a “neutral” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $19.00 to $22.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

10/14/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at SunTrust Banks, Inc. to $26.00. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/11/2019 – Wendys was given a new $24.00 price target on by analysts at Stephens. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

10/7/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at Cowen Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating. They now have a $20.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

10/5/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

10/2/2019 – Wendys had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $21.00 to $24.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

10/2/2019 – Wendys was downgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating.

9/24/2019 – Wendys was given a new $18.50 price target on by analysts at Stifel Nicolaus. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

9/24/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

9/18/2019 – Wendys was given a new $22.00 price target on by analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies. They now have a “buy” rating on the stock.

9/17/2019 – Wendys was upgraded by analysts at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating.

Shares of WEN opened at $20.66 on Wednesday. Wendys Co has a one year low of $14.96 and a one year high of $22.84. The company has a market cap of $4.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.02, a P/E/G ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.62, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.86.

Wendys (NASDAQ:WEN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The restaurant operator reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.04. Wendys had a net margin of 7.69% and a return on equity of 24.72%. The business had revenue of $437.88 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $434.45 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Wendys Co will post 0.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 29th. This is an increase from Wendys’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.32%. Wendys’s dividend payout ratio is 67.80%.

In other news, insider E.J. Wunsch sold 3,694 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.51, for a total transaction of $75,763.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 52,449 shares in the company, valued at $1,075,728.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Trian Fund Management, L.P. sold 475,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.90, for a total transaction of $9,452,500.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 5,444,270 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,340,973. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,478,694 shares of company stock valued at $49,468,264 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coastal Capital Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Wendys during the second quarter worth $30,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 116.6% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,817 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 978 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in Wendys by 65.2% in the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,151 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its holdings in Wendys by 226.6% in the second quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,831 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 2,658 shares during the period. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Wendys in the second quarter valued at $99,000. Institutional investors own 75.74% of the company’s stock.

The Wendy's Company, together its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches. As of December 30, 2018, its restaurant system included 6,711 franchise restaurants, which comprise 353 owned and operated restaurants worldwide.

