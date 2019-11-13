Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) from a buy rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. operates as a global supplier of cellulose specialties products, a natural polymer for the chemical industry. Its products include cellulose specialties primarily used in dissolving chemical applications; commodity viscose used in the manufacture of textiles for clothing and other fabrics, and in non-woven applications; absorbent materials comprising fibers for absorbent hygiene products and other products. Rayonier’s products are used in a wide range of industrial and consumer products such as filters, cosmetics and pharmaceuticals. The Company’s production facilities are located primarily in Jesup, Georgia, and Fernandina Beach, Florida. Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. is headquartered in Jacksonville, Florida. “

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on RYAM. Bank of America downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Sidoti downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $10.00 price objective on shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Berenberg Bank downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $9.50.

Shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials stock opened at $4.46 on Friday. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a 52-week low of $2.50 and a 52-week high of $15.66. The company has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a 200 day moving average of $5.78. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The company has a market capitalization of $218.84 million, a P/E ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 3.78.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $416.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $471.24 million. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Rayonier Advanced Materials will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Rayonier Advanced Materials news, CEO Paul G. Boynton bought 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $3.63 per share, with a total value of $363,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 500,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,817,156.22. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.09% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,864,400 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,080,000 after acquiring an additional 82,900 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,902,502 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $12,347,000 after acquiring an additional 79,294 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 21.2% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,128,947 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,327,000 after acquiring an additional 197,163 shares during the period. Grace & White Inc. NY increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 50.7% in the 3rd quarter. Grace & White Inc. NY now owns 992,112 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,296,000 after acquiring an additional 333,607 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 954,757 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,196,000 after acquiring an additional 11,914 shares during the period. 90.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Rayonier Advanced Materials

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

