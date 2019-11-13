Raven Protocol (RAVEN) Price Reaches $0.0003 on Top Exchanges

Raven Protocol (CURRENCY:RAVEN) traded down 18.1% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on November 13th. Raven Protocol has a total market cap of $480,825.00 and $4,605.00 worth of Raven Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Raven Protocol has traded up 2.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Raven Protocol token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular exchanges including Binance DEX and Bilaxy.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00003105 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00011423 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.38 or 0.00243322 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $128.41 or 0.01461124 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0763 or 0.00000868 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000229 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.98 or 0.00033958 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.17 or 0.00149900 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Raven Protocol’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,837,814,058 tokens. The official message board for Raven Protocol is medium.com/ravenprotocol . Raven Protocol’s official website is www.ravenprotocol.com . Raven Protocol’s official Twitter account is @

Raven Protocol can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Binance DEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raven Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Raven Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Raven Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

