Rational Advisors LLC Takes $1.36 Million Position in PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS)

Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PagSeguro Digital Ltd (NYSE:PAGS) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 29,254 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,355,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PAGS. American Beacon Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $37,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC lifted its stake in PagSeguro Digital by 127.3% in the third quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 1,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the first quarter worth about $60,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the second quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in PagSeguro Digital in the third quarter worth about $116,000. 53.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAGS. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $65.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 6th. HSBC raised shares of PagSeguro Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of PagSeguro Digital from $60.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $42.20.

PagSeguro Digital stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $36.10. The stock had a trading volume of 1,979,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,345,223. The company has a market cap of $11.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.02, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 0.47. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $40.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.35. PagSeguro Digital Ltd has a 52 week low of $17.02 and a 52 week high of $53.43.

PagSeguro Digital (NYSE:PAGS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The company reported $0.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $354.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.31 million. PagSeguro Digital had a net margin of 23.12% and a return on equity of 18.82%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that PagSeguro Digital Ltd will post 1.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PagSeguro Digital Profile

PagSeguro Digital Ltd. provides financial technology solutions and services for micro-merchants, and small and medium-sized businesses in Brazil and internationally. The company's products and services include PagSeguro Ecosystem, an end-to-end digital ecosystem that operates as a closed loop where its clients are able to address their primary day to day financial needs, including receiving and spending funds, and managing and growing their businesses; and Free PagSeguro digital account, which centralizes various cash-in options, functionalities, services, and cash-out options in a single ecosystem.

