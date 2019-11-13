Rational Advisors LLC Sells 742 Shares of TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG)

Rational Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG) by 14.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,342 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. TransDigm Group comprises approximately 0.9% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in TransDigm Group were worth $2,261,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TDG. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Commonwealth Bank of Australia grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 65.9% during the 2nd quarter. Commonwealth Bank of Australia now owns 73 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 46.8% during the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 69 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 22 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. grew its holdings in TransDigm Group by 1,825.0% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 77 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in TransDigm Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $44,000. 99.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get TransDigm Group alerts:

Shares of NYSE TDG traded up $4.70 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $549.20. 209,900 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 323,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.00 billion, a PE ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.95. TransDigm Group Incorporated has a one year low of $311.46 and a one year high of $555.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $525.04 and its 200 day moving average is $501.20.

TDG has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $582.66 to $584.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $605.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. SunTrust Banks increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. ValuEngine lowered shares of TransDigm Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of TransDigm Group from $480.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TransDigm Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $558.82.

In other news, Chairman W Nicholas Howley sold 17,083 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $542.62, for a total transaction of $9,269,577.46. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Bernt G. Iversen II sold 8,333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $523.08, for a total value of $4,358,825.64. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 12,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,613,300.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 315,166 shares of company stock valued at $167,337,759 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

TransDigm Group Company Profile

TransDigm Group Incorporated designs, produces, and supplies aircraft components in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Power & Control, Airframe, and Non-aviation. The Power & Control segment offers mechanical/electro-mechanical actuators and controls, ignition systems and engine technology, specialized pumps and valves, power conditioning devices, specialized AC/DC electric motors and generators, databus and power controls, hoists, winches and lifting devices, and cargo loading and handling systems.

Featured Article: Dividend Aristocrat Index

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TDG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TransDigm Group Incorporated (NYSE:TDG).

Receive News & Ratings for TransDigm Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransDigm Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.