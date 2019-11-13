Rational Advisors LLC Sells 19,418 Shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Rational Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 44.5% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,232 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 19,418 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Comcast by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter. Mackey Komara & Dankovich LLC now owns 1,032 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 354 shares during the period. Bray Capital Advisors bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Litman Gregory Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Comcast during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. 82.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Comcast stock traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.20. 11,477,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 17,773,621. The company has a market capitalization of $205.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $32.61 and a 52-week high of $47.27.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The cable giant reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $26.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.77 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 24.25% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 3.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 8th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 7th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. Comcast’s payout ratio is 32.94%.

In related news, Director Sheldon M. Bonovitz sold 5,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.47, for a total value of $254,632.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,269,158.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 508,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.98, for a total transaction of $22,860,995.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 4,108,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $184,801,319.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 518,696 shares of company stock valued at $23,333,254. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Bank of America set a $58.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 21st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $64.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research set a $56.00 price objective on Comcast and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on Comcast in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on Comcast from $50.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $50.52.

About Comcast

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity name; and advertising services.

