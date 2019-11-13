Rational Advisors LLC Lowers Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Rational Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) by 22.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 2,854 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $1,649,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Enterprise Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Lee Financial Co raised its holdings in shares of Alibaba Group by 194.6% in the second quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 165 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. WealthStone Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. Financial Advantage Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group in the third quarter valued at about $33,000. 43.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BABA traded down $4.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $182.48. 15,415,494 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 14,919,926. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a 1-year low of $129.77 and a 1-year high of $195.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The company has a market capitalization of $464.30 billion, a PE ratio of 50.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 2.26. The business has a 50 day moving average of $173.94 and a 200 day moving average of $170.98.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “buy” rating and issued a $235.00 price objective (up from $230.00) on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Monday, November 4th. SunTrust Banks dropped coverage on Alibaba Group in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $207.00 price objective on Alibaba Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $225.78.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

