Rational Advisors LLC Has $3.17 Million Holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) by 2,251.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,523 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 25,395 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF makes up about 1.2% of Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $3,171,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 91.2% during the third quarter. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. now owns 216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 104.5% during the second quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the last quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Canton Hathaway LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 73.8% during the second quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF stock traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $120.98. 741,158 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 964,311. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a one year low of $91.68 and a one year high of $121.21. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $119.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.44.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

