Rational Advisors LLC Acquires 72,168 Shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 2,955.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 74,610 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 72,168 shares during the quarter. Rational Advisors LLC’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $976,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 20,211.7% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 62,395,665 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $878,531,000 after acquiring an additional 62,088,474 shares during the period. Alps Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.8% in the second quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 62,091,770 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $874,252,000 after buying an additional 1,668,774 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.6% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 55,957,786 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $787,886,000 after buying an additional 4,435,311 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in the second quarter valued at $653,846,000. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.6% in the third quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 42,094,383 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $550,595,000 after buying an additional 677,637 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.41% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Jaffray Companies assumed coverage on Energy Transfer LP Unit in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet lowered Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.60.

Shares of NYSE ET traded down $0.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $11.16. The company had a trading volume of 58,043,940 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,419,903. The company has a market capitalization of $32.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.70 and a beta of 1.53. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 1 year low of $10.84 and a 1 year high of $15.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.84.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $13.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.54 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a net margin of 5.94% and a return on equity of 10.99%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 5th will be given a $0.305 dividend. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 4th. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 106.09%.

About Energy Transfer LP Unit

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

