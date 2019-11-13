Rand Worldwide (OTCMKTS:RWWI) Stock Price Up 0.7%

Rand Worldwide Inc (OTCMKTS:RWWI) rose 0.7% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $8.50 and last traded at $8.50, approximately 1,560 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 81% from the average daily volume of 8,387 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.44.

The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

Rand Worldwide Company Profile (OTCMKTS:RWWI)

Rand Worldwide, Inc provides design automation and data management solutions for the manufacturing, building design, engineering, infrastructure, and facilities management markets primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates in four divisions: IMAGINiT Technologies, Rand 3D, Enterprise Applications, and ASCENT – Center for Technical Knowledge.

