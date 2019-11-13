Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) Expected to Earn Q4 2019 Earnings of $0.17 Per Share

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer boosted their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for Radware in a research report issued on Wednesday, November 6th. Oppenheimer analyst G. Iwanyc now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings of $0.17 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.16. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Radware’s Q2 2020 earnings at $0.16 EPS.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The information technology services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.13. Radware had a return on equity of 7.41% and a net margin of 9.33%. The firm had revenue of $62.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.84 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Radware from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target on the stock in a report on Saturday. BidaskClub downgraded Radware from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, September 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.00.

NASDAQ:RDWR traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $23.33. 120,400 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 175,132. Radware has a 12-month low of $21.43 and a 12-month high of $26.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.45, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $23.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.45.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Radware during the 3rd quarter valued at $32,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Radware by 324.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quantamental Technologies LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,793 shares in the last quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Radware in the 2nd quarter worth $101,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of Radware by 127.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,948 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,775 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Radware by 50.0% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 6,000 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. 69.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Radware Company Profile

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

