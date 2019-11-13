RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.
NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.86. RadNet has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.
Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.
About RadNet
RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.
