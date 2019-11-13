RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.05 EPS

RadNet (NASDAQ:RDNT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.05), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $292.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $283.39 million. RadNet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 18.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.10 EPS.

NASDAQ RDNT traded up $0.28 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $15.81. The stock had a trading volume of 159,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 235,729. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.09, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $806.05 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.95, a P/E/G ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 0.86. RadNet has a one year low of $9.97 and a one year high of $16.66. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $14.11.

Get RadNet alerts:

Several brokerages have issued reports on RDNT. BidaskClub downgraded shares of RadNet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of RadNet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.75.

In other RadNet news, VP Mark Stolper sold 20,703 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.15, for a total value of $313,650.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Michael L. Md Sherman sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 259,083 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,935,470.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About RadNet

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

Featured Article: Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for RadNet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RadNet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.