Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Qurate Retail Inc Series A (NASDAQ:QRTEA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.08, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.12 billion. Qurate Retail Inc Series A had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 3.75%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.37 EPS.

QRTEA stock traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $10.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 69,132 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,746,989. The company has a market cap of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $12.15. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Qurate Retail Inc Series A has a 12 month low of $9.11 and a 12 month high of $24.57.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Qurate Retail Inc Series A in a research report on Wednesday. DA Davidson increased their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Qurate Retail Inc Series A from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Qurate Retail Inc Series A from $17.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Qurate Retail Inc Series A presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.86.

Qurate Retail, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live video programs, Websites, and mobile applications to 404 million households worldwide each day.

