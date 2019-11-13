QunQun (QUN) Reaches Market Cap of $4.14 Million

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on November 13th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000072 BTC on exchanges including $5.60, $13.77, $18.94 and $50.98. In the last week, QunQun has traded down 11.8% against the dollar. QunQun has a market cap of $4.14 million and $1.68 million worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

QunQun Profile

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It was first traded on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 653,918,850 coins. The official website for QunQun is qunqun.io . QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official message board is medium.com/@qunqun_io

QunQun Coin Trading

QunQun can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: $10.39, $5.60, $24.43, $51.55, $24.68, $18.94, $20.33, $33.94, $32.15, $7.50, $13.77 and $50.98. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

