Quest Resource (QRHC) to Release Earnings on Thursday

Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) will post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 14th. Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

QRHC opened at $2.15 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.43 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Quest Resource has a 52 week low of $1.26 and a 52 week high of $3.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.23 million, a PE ratio of -17.92 and a beta of 1.28.

Get Quest Resource alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine lowered shares of Quest Resource from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Quest Resource Holding Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides solutions for the reuse, recycle, and dispose various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. The company offers recycling and waste management services for motor oil, oil filters, scrap tires, grease and cooking oil, food waste, and expired food products; and various other materials, such as glass, cardboard, paper, and metal, as well as hazardous materials, plastics, construction debris, batteries, mercury, lights, regulated waste, electronic devices, and industrial cleaning products.

Further Reading: What is an inverted yield curve?

Receive News & Ratings for Quest Resource Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Quest Resource and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.