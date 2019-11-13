Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Philippe F. Courtot Sells 34,082 Shares

Qualys Inc (NASDAQ:QLYS) CEO Philippe F. Courtot sold 34,082 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.82, for a total transaction of $2,856,753.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,614,522 shares in the company, valued at $470,609,234.04. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Shares of QLYS opened at $85.22 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $79.19 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.61 and a beta of 1.38. Qualys Inc has a 1-year low of $65.93 and a 1-year high of $97.12.

Qualys (NASDAQ:QLYS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The software maker reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $82.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $82.37 million. Qualys had a return on equity of 18.15% and a net margin of 20.27%. Qualys’s revenue was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Qualys Inc will post 1.58 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on QLYS. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Qualys in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Northland Securities set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Robert W. Baird set a $100.00 price target on shares of Qualys and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, September 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Qualys from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Qualys in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $94.56.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Qualys by 23.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 245,375 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 46,875 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $7,055,000. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Qualys in the second quarter worth about $50,000. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Qualys by 1.5% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,317 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,160,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC raised its position in shares of Qualys by 6.6% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 5,659 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $492,000 after acquiring an additional 350 shares during the period. 85.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Qualys Company Profile

Qualys, Inc provides cloud-based security and compliance solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Qualys Cloud Apps, which includes Asset Inventory, CMDB Sync, Vulnerability Management, Continuous Monitoring, Cloud Agent, Threat Protection, Security Configuration Assessment, Indication of Compromise, Policy Compliance, PCI Compliance, Security Assessment Questionnaire, File Integrity Monitoring, Web Application Scanning, and Web Application Firewall.

