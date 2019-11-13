Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.16 EPS

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.16, RTT News reports. The business had revenue of $325.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.93 million. Quaker Chemical had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 6.69%. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.60 EPS.

Shares of KWR traded down $3.67 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $153.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 846 shares, compared to its average volume of 89,635. The company has a fifty day moving average of $156.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $177.82. Quaker Chemical has a twelve month low of $145.00 and a twelve month high of $224.30. The company has a market cap of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 17th were given a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 16th. Quaker Chemical’s payout ratio is 25.50%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a $153.00 target price on shares of Quaker Chemical and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Quaker Chemical from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Sidoti lowered their price target on Quaker Chemical from $176.00 to $156.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 21st. Janney Montgomery Scott restated a “buy” rating and issued a $204.00 price target on shares of Quaker Chemical in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine cut Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $172.00.

In related news, CEO Michael F. Barry sold 3,834 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.02, for a total transaction of $609,682.68. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 156,301 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,854,985.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia/Pacific, and South America. The company's products include rolling lubricants used by manufacturers of steel in the hot and cold rolling of steel, and aluminum in the hot rolling of aluminum; machining and grinding compounds for use in cutting, shaping, and grinding metal parts; hydraulic fluids for steel, metalworking, and other customers to operate hydraulic equipment; corrosion preventives to protect metals during manufacture, storage, and shipment; and specialty greases used in automotive and aerospace production processes, steel manufacturing, and various other applications.

