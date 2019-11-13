Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Trisura Group Ltd Decreased by Cormark (TSE:TSU)

Trisura Group Ltd (TSE:TSU) – Equities research analysts at Cormark cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Trisura Group in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.40 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.41.

Get Trisura Group alerts:

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$32.00 to C$34.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 25th. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$42.00 price target on shares of Trisura Group in a report on Monday. Finally, TD Securities upped their price target on Trisura Group from C$37.00 to C$40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th.

TSU traded up C$0.73 on Monday, reaching C$37.25. 30,831 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,052. The company’s 50 day moving average is C$31.11 and its 200-day moving average is C$29.80. The company has a market cap of $321.75 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.46. Trisura Group has a twelve month low of C$24.58 and a twelve month high of C$37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 19.92, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Trisura Group Company Profile

Trisura Group Ltd., a specialty insurance company, operates in the surety, risk solutions, corporate insurance, and reinsurance businesses in Canada and the United States. The company offers contract surety bonds, such as performance, and labor and material payment bonds primarily for the construction industry; commercial surety bonds, including license and permit, tax and excise, and fiduciary bonds to governments, regulatory bodies, or courts to guarantee compliance with legal or fiduciary obligations; and developer surety bonds comprising bonds to secure real estate developers' legislated deposit and warranty obligations on residential projects.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Receive News & Ratings for Trisura Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trisura Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.