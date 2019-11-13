Q4 2019 EPS Estimates for Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. Increased by Analyst (NASDAQ:CCRN)

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) – Research analysts at Barrington Research boosted their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, November 7th. Barrington Research analyst K. Steinke now expects that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.05 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.02. Barrington Research also issued estimates for Cross Country Healthcare’s FY2020 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on CCRN. Zacks Investment Research raised Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. BidaskClub upgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Cross Country Healthcare from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Cross Country Healthcare has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.33.

Cross Country Healthcare stock traded down $0.15 on Monday, hitting $12.35. 127,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 197,430. The company has a current ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $466.86 million, a P/E ratio of 102.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.36. Cross Country Healthcare has a 1 year low of $6.75 and a 1 year high of $12.99.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The business services provider reported $0.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $209.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $202.60 million. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 1.30% and a negative net margin of 9.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.02 earnings per share.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CCRN. Boston Partners bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $877,000. Sio Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,427,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 2nd quarter valued at about $276,000. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,303,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 481.4% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 260,315 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,442,000 after purchasing an additional 215,541 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.66% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Christopher R. Pizzi sold 8,379 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.45, for a total transaction of $104,318.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 42,131 shares in the company, valued at $524,530.95. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director W Larry Cash acquired 5,000 shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.39 per share, with a total value of $61,950.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 139,306 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,001.34. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare staffing, recruiting, and workforce solutions in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Other Human Capital Management Services. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments.

