Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) Issued By Oppenheimer

New Mountain Finance Corp. (NYSE:NMFC) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer reduced their Q4 2019 earnings estimates for shares of New Mountain Finance in a report released on Thursday, November 7th. Oppenheimer analyst C. Kotowski now forecasts that the investment management company will post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.35. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for New Mountain Finance’s Q1 2020 earnings at $0.34 EPS and Q4 2020 earnings at $0.36 EPS.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on NMFC. ValuEngine raised shares of New Mountain Finance from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. TheStreet cut New Mountain Finance from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded New Mountain Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday.

NMFC stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Monday, hitting $13.37. The stock had a trading volume of 439,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,899. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $13.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $13.75. New Mountain Finance has a 1-year low of $12.06 and a 1-year high of $14.38. The stock has a market cap of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.69 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 12th. New Mountain Finance’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 98.55%.

In other New Mountain Finance news, CEO Robert Hamwee purchased 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.25 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Steven B. Klinsky purchased 355,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.25 per share, with a total value of $4,703,750.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 6,740,751 shares in the company, valued at $89,314,950.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 429,598 shares of company stock valued at $6,158,919 in the last 90 days. 10.46% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of NMFC. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $36,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 1st quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of New Mountain Finance during the 2nd quarter worth about $125,000. Institutional investors own 35.38% of the company’s stock.

New Mountain Finance Corporation is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies and debt securities at various levels of the capital structure, including first and second lien debt, unsecured notes, bonds, and mezzanine securities. It invests in various industries that include software, education, business services, distribution and logistics, federal services, healthcare services and products, healthcare facilities, energy, media, consumer and industrial services, healthcare Information Technology, Information Technology and services, specialty chemicals and materials, telecommunication, retail, and power generation.

