Q4 2019 Earnings Forecast for Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) Issued By Oppenheimer

Alliance Data Systems Co. (NYSE:ADS) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q4 2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Alliance Data Systems in a research note issued on Monday, November 11th. Oppenheimer analyst D. Gabriele now forecasts that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $4.30 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $4.31. Oppenheimer currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Alliance Data Systems’ Q2 2020 earnings at $4.64 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $23.34 EPS.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. UBS Group dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $155.00 to $143.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 30th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded Alliance Data Systems from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $115.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, October 25th. JMP Securities dropped their price target on Alliance Data Systems from $178.00 to $125.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Deutsche Bank upgraded Alliance Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $125.00 price target on Alliance Data Systems and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.44.

Shares of ADS traded down $1.58 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $107.18. 547,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,797. The stock has a market cap of $4.93 billion, a PE ratio of 4.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.10, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.91. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $116.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $136.56. Alliance Data Systems has a 12 month low of $99.20 and a 12 month high of $207.35.

Alliance Data Systems (NYSE:ADS) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The business services provider reported $5.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $5.08 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Alliance Data Systems had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 47.40%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $5.37 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,871,000. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,408,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 940.9% during the second quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 207 shares during the period. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new position in shares of Alliance Data Systems during the second quarter valued at approximately $523,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Alliance Data Systems by 5.5% during the third quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,610 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $591,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 89.44% of the company’s stock.

In related news, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Valueact sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.50, for a total value of $203,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Valueact Capital Master Fund, sold 960,007 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.43, for a total value of $15,772,915.01. Insiders own 2.80% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 13th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.35%. Alliance Data Systems’s payout ratio is 11.69%.

About Alliance Data Systems

Alliance Data Systems Corporation provides data-driven marketing and loyalty solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: LoyaltyOne, Epsilon, and Card Services. The company offers a portfolio of integrated outsourced marketing solutions, including customer loyalty programs, database marketing services, end-to-end marketing services, analytics and creative services, direct marketing services, and private label and co-brand retail credit card programs.

