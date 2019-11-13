Q3 2019 EPS Estimates for CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) Cut by Analyst

CES Energy Solutions Corp (TSE:CEU) – Equities researchers at Clarus Securities cut their Q3 2019 earnings estimates for shares of CES Energy Solutions in a research note issued to investors on Monday, November 11th. Clarus Securities analyst S. Kammermayer now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.02 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.04. Clarus Securities also issued estimates for CES Energy Solutions’ Q4 2019 earnings at $0.02 EPS, Q1 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS, Q2 2020 earnings at $0.01 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.03 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.04 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.11 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.25 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. BMO Capital Markets cut shares of CES Energy Solutions from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from C$4.00 to C$2.00 in a report on Friday, August 9th. National Bank Financial reduced their target price on shares of CES Energy Solutions from C$3.75 to C$3.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “neutral” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$4.50 target price for the company in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of CES Energy Solutions from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from C$3.00 to C$3.50 in a report on Monday, August 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$4.06.

Shares of CES Energy Solutions stock opened at C$1.79 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.08, a current ratio of 3.63 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$1.95 and a 200 day moving average price of C$2.13. CES Energy Solutions has a 1 year low of C$1.68 and a 1 year high of C$3.67. The stock has a market cap of $486.35 million and a PE ratio of 16.27.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.005 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. CES Energy Solutions’s payout ratio is 54.55%.

CES Energy Solutions Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable chemical solutions throughout the life-cycle of the oilfield. The company provides solutions at the drill-bit, at the point of completion and stimulation, at the wellhead and pump-jack, and through to the pipeline and midstream market.

