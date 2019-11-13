Q1 2020 Earnings Forecast for ECN Capital Corp Issued By Cormark (TSE:ECN)

ECN Capital Corp (TSE:ECN) – Investment analysts at Cormark raised their Q1 2020 earnings estimates for ECN Capital in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, November 8th. Cormark analyst J. Fenwick now expects that the company will earn $0.11 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.09.

A number of other research firms have also commented on ECN. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. TD Securities increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.50 to C$6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 8th. CIBC increased their target price on ECN Capital from C$5.00 to C$5.25 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Raymond James reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a C$5.25 target price on shares of ECN Capital in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. ECN Capital currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$5.61.

ECN traded down C$0.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching C$4.50. 291,408 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 525,415. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$4.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$4.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.69, a current ratio of 3.93 and a quick ratio of 2.69. ECN Capital has a 52 week low of C$3.16 and a 52 week high of C$5.19.

ECN Capital (TSE:ECN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.09 by C$0.01. The business had revenue of C$83.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$84.48 million.

ECN Capital

ECN Capital Corp. originates, manages, and advises on prime consumer credit portfolios primarily in the United States. The company operates through Service Finance – Unsecured Consumer Loans; Triad – Secured Consumer Loans; and Kessler – Consumer Credit Cards segments. It provides prime credit portfolio solutions that include unsecured consumer loan portfolios, including home improvement loans; secured consumer loan portfolios, such as manufactured home loans; and consumer credit card portfolios.

