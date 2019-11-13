Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,609. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PXS shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Aegis started coverage on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.50 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Pyxis Tankers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 target price on shares of Pyxis Tankers in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $2.25.

About Pyxis Tankers

Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.

