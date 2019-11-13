Pyxis Tankers (PXS) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) is scheduled to announce its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, November 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.05) per share for the quarter.
Pyxis Tankers (NASDAQ:PXS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 12th. The transportation company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.01). Pyxis Tankers had a negative net margin of 40.96% and a negative return on equity of 27.52%. The company had revenue of $6.46 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.69 million. On average, analysts expect Pyxis Tankers to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.
Pyxis Tankers stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.10. The company had a trading volume of 76,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 128,609. Pyxis Tankers has a 1 year low of $0.64 and a 1 year high of $3.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 0.18 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company has a market capitalization of $25.61 million, a P/E ratio of -2.24 and a beta of -0.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $1.53 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.21.
About Pyxis Tankers
Pyxis Tankers Inc operates as a maritime transportation company with a focus on the tanker sector in the United States. Its fleet transports refined petroleum products, such as naphtha, gasoline, jet fuel, kerosene, diesel, and fuel oil, as well as other liquid bulk items, including vegetable oils and organic chemicals.
