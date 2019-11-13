PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) Stock Price Up 1.9%

PyroGenesis Canada Inc (CVE:PYR)’s stock price rose 1.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$0.54 and last traded at C$0.54, approximately 46,435 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 40% from the average daily volume of 77,842 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.53.

The company has a market cap of $75.39 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$0.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.56.

PyroGenesis Canada (CVE:PYR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported C($0.02) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$0.91 million for the quarter.

PyroGenesis Canada Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and commercializes advanced plasma processes and systems in Canada and internationally. It offers DROSRITE, a sustainable process for enhancing metal recovery from dross targeting primarily aluminum and zinc industries; plasma atomization process; contact pyrogenesis additives; process/product development services, such as process and equipment design, equipment and infrastructure for lab and pilot work, analytical services, and thermodynamic process simulation and modeling services; custom reactors and furnaces for use in advanced materials, metallurgical, environmental, and chemical fields; and plasma atomized spherical metal powders.

