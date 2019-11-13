Puzo Michael J Sells 1,600 Shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT)

Puzo Michael J trimmed its holdings in shares of State Street Corp (NYSE:STT) by 28.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,937 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,600 shares during the period. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in State Street were worth $232,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of STT. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD grew its holdings in State Street by 34.2% during the 2nd quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 20,398,955 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,143,565,000 after acquiring an additional 5,203,360 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in State Street by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 11,962,313 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $670,607,000 after acquiring an additional 2,323,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in State Street by 21,541.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,087,558 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $117,029,000 after acquiring an additional 2,077,912 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in State Street by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,035,664 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,683,799,000 after acquiring an additional 1,975,332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Yacktman Asset Management LP grew its holdings in State Street by 63.0% during the 3rd quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP now owns 4,298,033 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $254,401,000 after acquiring an additional 1,661,988 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.38% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co set a $55.00 price target on shares of State Street and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of State Street from $69.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine raised shares of State Street from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of State Street from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised shares of State Street from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $64.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.02.

Shares of STT stock traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $72.70. 2,947,045 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,825,176. The stock has a market cap of $26.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.62. State Street Corp has a 52-week low of $48.62 and a 52-week high of $77.00.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 18th. The asset manager reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.86 billion. State Street had a net margin of 16.18% and a return on equity of 11.34%. State Street’s revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.87 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that State Street Corp will post 5.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 1st were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.81%.

In related news, CEO Hanley Ronald P. O acquired 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $50.43 per share, with a total value of $353,010.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 127,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,416,461.05. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph L. Hooley sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.70, for a total transaction of $1,642,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 86,839 shares of company stock valued at $5,358,227 over the last ninety days. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product and participant level accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank services; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

