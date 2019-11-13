Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Makes New Investment in Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. purchased a new position in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 14,617 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 62.8% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 402 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 102.7% in the second quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 444 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC grew its holdings in shares of Realty Income by 182.7% in the second quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 489 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 316 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TRUE Private Wealth Advisors bought a new position in shares of Realty Income in the second quarter worth approximately $34,000. 72.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Paul M. Meurer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $753,300.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,468 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,295,154.44. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director A. Larry Chapman sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.09, for a total transaction of $600,720.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 14,757 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,108,103.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on O. Standpoint Research raised their target price on shares of Realty Income to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Realty Income in a report on Thursday, October 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $99.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Realty Income from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $79.60.

NYSE:O traded up $1.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $76.82. The company had a trading volume of 2,286,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,839,748. The company has a market capitalization of $24.82 billion, a PE ratio of 24.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.99 and a beta of 0.04. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $78.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.14. Realty Income Corp has a 52 week low of $59.93 and a 52 week high of $82.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 2.45 and a quick ratio of 2.45.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.51). The company had revenue of $374.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $369.86 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 27.30% and a return on equity of 4.61%. The business’s revenue was up 10.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.34 EPS. Analysts anticipate that Realty Income Corp will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a nov 19 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a $0.227 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 31st. Realty Income’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.27%.

Realty Income

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

