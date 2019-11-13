Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Has $884,000 Position in Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 3,065.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,322 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $884,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ECL. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Next Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in Ecolab during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Motco raised its stake in Ecolab by 88.0% during the 2nd quarter. Motco now owns 188 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 75.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ECL has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Nomura boosted their target price on shares of Ecolab from $208.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Credit Suisse Group set a $181.00 price target on shares of Ecolab and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $206.00 to $204.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $198.00 to $222.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Ecolab from $140.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Ecolab presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $200.50.

In other Ecolab news, insider Catelan Leanne acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.16 per share, for a total transaction of $58,000.00. Also, EVP Darrell R. Brown sold 2,280 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $207.95, for a total transaction of $474,126.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,061 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,676,284.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ECL traded up $2.08 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $190.40. The company had a trading volume of 766,438 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,059,466. Ecolab Inc. has a twelve month low of $135.77 and a twelve month high of $209.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $54.03 billion, a PE ratio of 36.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $193.06 and its 200-day moving average is $194.49.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The basic materials company reported $1.71 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.71. Ecolab had a net margin of 10.27% and a return on equity of 20.08%. The business had revenue of $3.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.53 earnings per share. Ecolab’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.86 EPS for the current year.

Ecolab Inc provides water, hygiene, and energy technologies and services worldwide. The company operates through Global Industrial, Global Institutional, Global Energy, and Other segments. The Global Industrial segment offers water treatment and process applications, and cleaning and sanitizing solutions primarily to industrial customers within the manufacturing, food and beverage processing, transportation, chemical, primary metals and mining, power generation, pulp and paper, pharmaceutical, and commercial laundry.

