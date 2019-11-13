Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. grew its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 165.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 60,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 37,905 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $3,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Acima Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Acima Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Reston Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,047 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $332,000 after buying an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.7% during the second quarter. Connecticut Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,401 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 18,781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,179,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF stock traded down $0.24 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $68.08. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,967,331 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,509,051. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $56.77 and a twelve month high of $68.64. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $66.21 and a 200-day moving average of $65.11.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

