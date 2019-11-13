Putnam FL Investment Management Co. Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON)

Putnam FL Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 8.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,267 shares during the quarter. Putnam FL Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $2,853,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Honeywell International by 453.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 144 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares in the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Honeywell International by 678.3% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 179 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in Honeywell International during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Honeywell International by 2,371.4% during the 2nd quarter. Transamerica Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 173 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

Shares of HON traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $181.95. The company had a trading volume of 1,859,065 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,728,788. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $169.63 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $169.77. Honeywell International Inc. has a one year low of $123.48 and a one year high of $183.12. The company has a market capitalization of $129.48 billion, a PE ratio of 22.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 17th. The conglomerate reported $2.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.01 by $0.07. Honeywell International had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 17.06%. The company had revenue of $9.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.12 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 6th. Investors of record on Friday, November 15th will be given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This is a positive change from Honeywell International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.82. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.95%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on HON shares. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $185.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a $177.00 price target on Honeywell International and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $178.00 to $184.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Barclays boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $186.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $195.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Honeywell International presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $185.80.

In related news, Chairman Darius Adamczyk sold 7,149 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $165.08, for a total transaction of $1,180,156.92. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 75,521 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,467,006.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rajeev Gautam sold 10,984 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $1,800,057.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,920 shares in the company, valued at $4,739,409.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Honeywell International Profile

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment supplies products, software, and services for aircrafts and vehicles. This segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and connected solutions and data services for the aftermarket, as well as provides wireless connectivity and management and technical services.

Recommended Story: How to invest using market indexes

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON).

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.