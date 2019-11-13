PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

PulteGroup, Inc. (NYSE:PHM) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $34.90.

PHM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of PulteGroup from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 price objective on shares of PulteGroup and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on shares of PulteGroup from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of PulteGroup from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $30.00 to $37.50 in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. Finally, SunTrust Banks initiated coverage on shares of PulteGroup in a research note on Monday, August 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price objective for the company.

NYSE PHM traded down $0.03 on Thursday, reaching $38.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,922 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,963,183. PulteGroup has a twelve month low of $23.21 and a twelve month high of $41.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $10.35 billion, a PE ratio of 10.80, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.64. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $37.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.87.

PulteGroup (NYSE:PHM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The construction company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.09. PulteGroup had a net margin of 9.01% and a return on equity of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.58 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.01 EPS. PulteGroup’s revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that PulteGroup will post 3.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PulteGroup news, SVP James L. Ossowski sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $399,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 25,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,028,712.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.49% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PHM. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PulteGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $47,000. Finally, Executive Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of PulteGroup by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. 87.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PulteGroup Company Profile

PulteGroup, Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the homebuilding business in the United States. The company acquires and develops land primarily for residential purposes; and constructs housing on such land. It offers various home designs, including single-family detached, townhouses, condominiums, and duplexes under the Centex, Pulte Homes, Del Webb, DiVosta Homes, and John Wieland Homes and Neighborhoods brand names.

