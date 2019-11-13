Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 2,815 Shares of Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado cut its stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:SIRI) by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 302,078 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,815 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Sirius XM were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in SIRI. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 20.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 48,900,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,864,000 after acquiring an additional 8,221,787 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Sirius XM in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,980,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 1,408.7% in the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,364,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 3,141,193 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 12.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 11,976,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,826,000 after acquiring an additional 1,317,584 shares during the last quarter. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp boosted its holdings in Sirius XM by 368.2% in the second quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp now owns 1,654,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,356,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300,900 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

SIRI traded down $0.03 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $6.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 23,207,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 24,045,686. Sirius XM Holdings Inc has a twelve month low of $5.23 and a twelve month high of $6.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $6.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.54, a PEG ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.03.

Sirius XM (NASDAQ:SIRI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a net margin of 12.76% and a negative return on equity of 129.67%. The business had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. Sirius XM’s quarterly revenue was up 37.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc will post 0.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.0133 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This is a positive change from Sirius XM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.77%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 19.23%.

In other news, insider Scott Andrew Greenstein sold 231,992 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.77, for a total transaction of $1,570,585.84. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 945,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,402,659.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director David Zaslav sold 77,747 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total value of $527,124.66. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 145,246 shares in the company, valued at $984,767.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 2,055,641 shares of company stock worth $14,016,229. Insiders own 0.93% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Barrington Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $8.00 target price on shares of Sirius XM in a report on Thursday, October 31st. BidaskClub upgraded Sirius XM from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sirius XM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Benchmark assumed coverage on Sirius XM in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $8.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $7.50 price target on Sirius XM and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Sirius XM has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.45.

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services in the United States. The company broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres ranging from rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from principal leagues and colleges; multitude of talk and entertainment channels for various audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

