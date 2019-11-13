Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 261 Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) by 0.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 40,296 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 261 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $3,155,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of OMC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,748,714 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,028,158,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606,099 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 6.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,320,377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,419,404,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,998 shares in the last quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 14.2% during the second quarter. Longview Partners Guernsey LTD now owns 7,650,110 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $626,927,000 after acquiring an additional 951,339 shares in the last quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 16.5% during the second quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 5,086,196 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $416,814,000 after acquiring an additional 721,926 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Omnicom Group by 1.7% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,800,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $311,468,000 after acquiring an additional 62,032 shares in the last quarter.

OMC has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Omnicom Group from $87.00 to $86.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, September 9th. Wells Fargo & Co initiated coverage on Omnicom Group in a report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $81.00 price objective for the company. Barclays set a $84.00 price objective on Omnicom Group and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Omnicom Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.50.

Shares of NYSE OMC traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.99. 1,783,740 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,845,899. The company has a market cap of $17.59 billion, a PE ratio of 13.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.87. Omnicom Group Inc. has a one year low of $68.58 and a one year high of $85.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.02 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $78.91.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 44.02% and a net margin of 8.88%. Omnicom Group’s quarterly revenue was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 6.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Linda Johnson Rice sold 463 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.14, for a total transaction of $35,715.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,000 shares of Omnicom Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.78, for a total value of $227,340.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising, customer relationship management, public relations, and healthcare. The company's services include advertising, branding, content marketing, corporate social responsibility consulting, crisis communications, custom publishing, data analytics, database management, digital/direct marketing, digital transformation, entertainment marketing, experiential marketing, field marketing, financial/corporate business-to-business advertising, graphic arts/digital imaging, healthcare marketing and communications, and in-store design services.

