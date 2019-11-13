Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 205 Shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its holdings in shares of Hilton Hotels Co. (NYSE:HLT) by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,522 shares of the company’s stock after selling 205 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Hilton Hotels were worth $4,797,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in HLT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 15.8% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 23,233,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,842,000 after buying an additional 3,174,048 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 1,101.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,348,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,572,000 after buying an additional 2,153,226 shares in the last quarter. Iridian Asset Management LLC CT acquired a new position in Hilton Hotels during the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,195,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 700.6% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 766,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,888,000 after buying an additional 670,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Hilton Hotels by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,864,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,843,798,000 after buying an additional 544,547 shares in the last quarter. 99.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hilton Hotels stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $97.60. 569,200 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,284. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 78.08, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $94.40 and its 200-day moving average price is $93.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.98, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.10. Hilton Hotels Co. has a 1 year low of $65.64 and a 1 year high of $101.14.

Hilton Hotels (NYSE:HLT) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.03. Hilton Hotels had a return on equity of 972.97% and a net margin of 9.92%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Hilton Hotels Co. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 8th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Hilton Hotels’s payout ratio is 21.51%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HLT. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $97.00 to $95.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Nomura reduced their target price on Hilton Hotels from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James upped their target price on Hilton Hotels from $102.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Hilton Hotels in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Hilton Hotels from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $99.65.

Hilton Hotels Profile

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc, a hospitality company, owns, leases, manages, develops, and franchises hotels and resorts. It operates through two segments, Management and Franchise, and Ownership. The company engages in the hotel management and licensing of its brands to franchisees. It operates hotels under the Waldorf Astoria Hotels & Resorts, LXR Hotels & Resorts, Conrad Hotels & Resorts, Canopy by Hilton, Hilton Hotels & Resorts, Curio Collection by Hilton, DoubleTree by Hilton, Tapestry Collection by Hilton, Embassy Suites by Hilton, Motto by Hilton, Hilton Garden Inn, Hampton by Hilton, Tru by Hilton, Homewood Suites by Hilton, Home2 Suites by Hilton, Hilton Grand Vacations, and Signia Hilton brands.

