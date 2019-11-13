Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Sells 1,015 Shares of Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado reduced its position in Liberty Global PLC (NASDAQ:LBTYA) by 2.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,345 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,015 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Liberty Global were worth $850,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Eminence Capital LP lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 521,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,074,000 after acquiring an additional 17,264 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 20.2% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,227,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,143,000 after acquiring an additional 206,700 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 8.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 513,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,708,000 after acquiring an additional 40,761 shares in the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 56,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 11,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 17,556 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after purchasing an additional 660 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 23.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Bryan H. Hall sold 20,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.10, for a total value of $542,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 159,764 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,329,604.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David E. Rapley sold 2,000 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.82, for a total value of $47,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,991.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 6.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on LBTYA. Benchmark lowered their target price on Liberty Global from $34.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Liberty Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday. TheStreet upgraded Liberty Global from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Citigroup cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Friday, September 20th. Finally, HSBC cut Liberty Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.94.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.02. 2,253,700 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,002,696. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.69 and a beta of 1.46. Liberty Global PLC has a 52 week low of $19.88 and a 52 week high of $28.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.15, a current ratio of 0.39 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $24.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.09.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.61. Liberty Global had a negative return on equity of 2.82% and a net margin of 112.38%. The company had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Liberty Global PLC will post -1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, mobile, and other communications services to residential customers and businesses in Europe. It offers video services, including digital video programming and audio services starting with a basic video service, video-on-demand, electronic programming guide, various premium channel packages, digital video recorders, various mobile applications, and set-top boxes.

