Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado Cuts Holdings in Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM)

Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado trimmed its holdings in shares of Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM) by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 99,271 shares of the company’s stock after selling 254 shares during the quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado’s holdings in Archer Daniels Midland were worth $4,077,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADM. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Archer Daniels Midland during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 48.9% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 917 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 125.0% in the 2nd quarter. Hartford Financial Management Inc. now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Archer Daniels Midland in the 2nd quarter worth $41,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Archer Daniels Midland by 187.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.37% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer Daniels Midland alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Argus raised their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Archer Daniels Midland from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on Archer Daniels Midland in a research note on Monday, October 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 price target on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $48.38.

Shares of ADM stock traded down $0.42 on Wednesday, reaching $42.82. The stock had a trading volume of 1,962,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,238. The stock has a market cap of $24.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.23 and a beta of 1.10. Archer Daniels Midland Co has a 1 year low of $36.45 and a 1 year high of $48.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.60. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $41.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.39.

Archer Daniels Midland (NYSE:ADM) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.10. Archer Daniels Midland had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company had revenue of $16.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.18 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. Archer Daniels Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Archer Daniels Midland Co will post 2.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 21st will be issued a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.27%. Archer Daniels Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

About Archer Daniels Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Origination, Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition. It buys, stores, cleans, and transports agricultural commodities, such as oilseeds, corn, wheat, milo, oats, rice, and barley, as well as resells these commodities primarily as food and feed ingredients and as raw materials for the agricultural processing industry.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer Daniels Midland Co (NYSE:ADM).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer Daniels Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer Daniels Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.