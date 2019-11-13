Prudential Financial Inc (PRU) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $1.00 on December 12th

Prudential Financial Inc (NYSE:PRU) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, November 11th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 26th will be given a dividend of 1.00 per share by the financial services provider on Thursday, December 12th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.29%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, November 25th.

PRU opened at $93.31 on Wednesday. Prudential Financial has a 1-year low of $75.61 and a 1-year high of $106.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company has a market cap of $37.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.57. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $90.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $93.56.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.15. Prudential Financial had a net margin of 6.67% and a return on equity of 8.45%. The firm had revenue of $12.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.27 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Prudential Financial will post 11.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on PRU shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. HSBC reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Prudential Financial in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. B. Riley downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $122.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Citigroup raised shares of Prudential Financial to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co downgraded shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $92.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Prudential Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.81.

In other news, EVP Scott Sleyster sold 12,994 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $1,169,460.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 55,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,017,140. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kenneth Tanji bought 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $83.84 per share, with a total value of $209,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 19,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,616,854.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 13,580 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,848. 0.76% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Prudential Financial

Prudential Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services. It operates through PGIM, U.S. Workplace Solutions, U.S. Individual Solutions, and International Insurance divisions. The PGIM division offers an array of asset management and advisory services related to public and private fixed income, public equity and real estate, commercial mortgage origination and servicing, and mutual funds and other retail services to institutional, private, and sub-advisory clients, as well as to insurance company separate accounts, government sponsored entities, and the general account.

