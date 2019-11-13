Provident Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,950 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,857 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,950 shares during the quarter. Provident Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $825,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Genovese Burford & Brothers Wealth & Retirement Plan Management LLC now owns 3,176 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. MCF Advisors LLC grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 2,972 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $250,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 5,379 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $452,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Appleton Partners Inc. MA now owns 24,589 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,057,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&R Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Abbott Laboratories by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. M&R Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,084 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $2,193,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Abbott Laboratories alerts:

In other Abbott Laboratories news, SVP Randel William Woodgrift sold 21,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.54, for a total value of $1,691,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,521,983.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 47,226 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.14, for a total transaction of $4,020,821.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 97,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,322,860.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on ABT. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $90.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Abbott Laboratories from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 18th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.61.

NYSE:ABT traded down $0.12 on Wednesday, reaching $84.22. The stock had a trading volume of 4,028,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,316,017. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.13. Abbott Laboratories has a 1-year low of $65.44 and a 1-year high of $88.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $82.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $82.40.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84. The firm had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.10 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a net margin of 10.50% and a return on equity of 17.65%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, October 15th will be paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 11th. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

Featured Story: What is quantitative easing?

Receive News & Ratings for Abbott Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Abbott Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.