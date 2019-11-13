Provident Investment Management Inc. Has $43.83 Million Stock Position in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG)

Provident Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Dollar General Corp. (NYSE:DG) by 1.0% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275,773 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,724 shares during the period. Dollar General accounts for 6.6% of Provident Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Provident Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Dollar General worth $43,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.0% during the first quarter. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. now owns 47,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,625,000 after acquiring an additional 5,065 shares during the last quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 55.1% during the second quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $382,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 12.1% during the second quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 52,138 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,047,000 after acquiring an additional 5,633 shares during the last quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI raised its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 4.2% during the second quarter. LVM Capital Management Ltd. MI now owns 58,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,911,000 after acquiring an additional 2,335 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Summit Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Dollar General during the second quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Dollar General from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Wells Fargo & Co cut Dollar General from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $140.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 25th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, September 30th. Citigroup upped their price target on Dollar General from $148.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Dollar General from $145.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $154.82.

Dollar General stock traded up $1.01 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $157.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,211,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,857,449. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a PE ratio of 26.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.53. Dollar General Corp. has a 1 year low of $98.08 and a 1 year high of $166.98. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $160.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.62.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 29th. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $6.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. Dollar General had a return on equity of 25.34% and a net margin of 6.11%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Corp. will post 6.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a — dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 8th were given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, October 7th. This represents a yield of 0.8%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 21.44%.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry and other home cleaning supplies; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

