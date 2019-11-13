ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $40.24

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) shares passed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $40.24 and traded as high as $41.56. ProShares Ultra Telecommunications shares last traded at $41.56, with a volume of 0 shares.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $39.60 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $40.19.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in ProShares Ultra Telecommunications stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (NYSEARCA:LTL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 6,114 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned about 24.46% of ProShares Ultra Telecommunications as of its most recent SEC filing.

ProShares Ultra Telecommunications (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index). The Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index measures providers of fixed-line and mobile telephone services. Fixed-line includes regional and long-distance carriers.

