ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) Shares Sold by Harvest Investment Services LLC

Harvest Investment Services LLC trimmed its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ (NYSEARCA:QLD) by 19.6% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,109 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,925 shares during the quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC’s holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ were worth $1,532,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Howard Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 76.1% in the second quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 261,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,145,000 after purchasing an additional 113,182 shares in the last quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp boosted its holdings in ProShares Ultra QQQ by 1.4% in the second quarter. Karp Capital Management Corp now owns 77,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,485,000 after purchasing an additional 1,073 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,837,000. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,636,000. Finally, Alpha Cubed Investments LLC acquired a new position in ProShares Ultra QQQ in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,614,000.

QLD traded down $0.14 on Wednesday, reaching $109.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 59,353 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,374,503. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $100.83 and a two-hundred day moving average of $97.05. ProShares Ultra QQQ has a fifty-two week low of $58.44 and a fifty-two week high of $110.34.

ProShares Ultra QQQ (the Fund), formerly Ultra QQQ ProShares, seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice the daily performance of the NASDAQ-100 Index. The NASDAQ-100 Index represents the largest non-financial domestic and international issues listed on The NASDAQ Stock Market. To be eligible for inclusion, companies cannot be in bankruptcy proceedings and must meet certain additional criteria, including minimum trading volume and seasoning requirements.

