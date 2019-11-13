ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) Position Increased by Envestnet Asset Management Inc.

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares Ultra Basic Materials (NYSEARCA:UYM) by 15.4% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 9,050 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,207 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials were worth $506,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. purchased a new stake in ProShares Ultra Basic Materials during the second quarter valued at about $1,028,000.

UYM stock traded down $0.53 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $60.58. 16 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,964. ProShares Ultra Basic Materials has a 52-week low of $41.70 and a 52-week high of $62.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.24 and its 200-day moving average is $55.26.

ProShares Ultra Basic Materials ETF (the Fund) seeks daily investment results that correspond to twice (200%) the daily performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Basic Materials Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the basic materials industry of the United States equity market. Component companies are involved in the production of aluminum, steel, non-ferrous metals, commodity chemicals, specialty chemicals, forest products, paper products, as well as the mining of precious metals and coal.

