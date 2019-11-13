Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) is Puzo Michael J’s 4th Largest Position

Puzo Michael J grew its holdings in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 5.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 83,435 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,138 shares during the quarter. Procter & Gamble accounts for 3.9% of Puzo Michael J’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Puzo Michael J’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $10,379,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of PG. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter worth $25,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 59.2% during the second quarter. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC now owns 269 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Lucia Wealth Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $29,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the third quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 250.0% during the second quarter. Dougherty Wealth Advisers LLC now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.45% of the company’s stock.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

In related news, Vice Chairman Jon R. Moeller sold 141,575 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.05, for a total transaction of $16,712,928.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marc S. Pritchard sold 26,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.96, for a total value of $3,258,332.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,377,687.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,645,966 shares of company stock worth $202,229,770. 1.75% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock traded up $1.38 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $120.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,279,038 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,764,823. Procter & Gamble Co has a twelve month low of $86.74 and a twelve month high of $125.77. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $121.74 and a 200-day moving average of $115.32. The stock has a market cap of $298.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.25 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 25.07% and a net margin of 6.24%. The business had revenue of $17.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Friday, October 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.7459 per share. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 17th. Procter & Gamble’s payout ratio is 65.93%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $136.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $122.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. TheStreet raised Procter & Gamble from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $89.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $116.71.

Procter & Gamble Company Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

Read More: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.