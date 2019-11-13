Prime People (LON:PRP) Trading Down 1.5%

Prime People Plc (LON:PRP)’s stock price fell 1.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 96 ($1.25) and last traded at GBX 96 ($1.25), 15,000 shares were traded during trading. An increase of 297% from the average session volume of 3,779 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 97.50 ($1.27).

The firm has a market cap of $11.78 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 89.12 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 87.61.

About Prime People (LON:PRP)

Prime People Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides permanent and contract recruitment services in the United Kingdom, Asia, and Internationally. It offers professional recruitment consultancy for the real estate and built environment sectors under the Macdonald & Company brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the energy, renewables, and environmental sectors under the Prime Energy brand; professional recruitment consultancy for the insights, data analytics, and market research sectors under the Prime Insight brand; and recruitment consultancy for the construction and engineering, infrastructure, design and development, real estate, and professional services under Command Recruitment brand.

