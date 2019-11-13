Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 32,819 Shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 93.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 32,819 shares during the quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $152,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Trust Co. NA acquired a new stake in Gilead Sciences during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $203,000. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Gilead Sciences by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 316,426 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $21,378,000 after acquiring an additional 25,719 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 163,003 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $11,012,000 after purchasing an additional 20,700 shares during the period. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 22.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 3,946 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $266,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. Finally, Cooper Financial Group raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Cooper Financial Group now owns 3,604 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $243,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares during the period. 80.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Gilead Sciences stock traded down $0.69 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.63. 199,737 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,615,137. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.87. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a 1 year low of $60.32 and a 1 year high of $72.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $82.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.38, a PEG ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $64.06 and a 200-day simple moving average of $65.29.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.75 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.01. Gilead Sciences had a return on equity of 37.50% and a net margin of 12.04%. The company had revenue of $5.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.61 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.84 earnings per share. Gilead Sciences’s revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.66 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 13th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 12th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is 40.98%.

In other news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.35, for a total value of $39,124.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,750,191.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 2,095 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total value of $138,395.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 17,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,177,585.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 17,288 shares of company stock worth $1,108,682. 0.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research firms have recently commented on GILD. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $81.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Mizuho set a $81.00 target price on Gilead Sciences and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.87.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection in adults; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

