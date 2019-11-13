Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC Sells 1,400 Shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC reduced its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 49.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,450 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CL. Parsec Financial Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.5% during the second quarter. Parsec Financial Management Inc. now owns 30,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,156,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.4% during the second quarter. Heritage Way Advisors LLC now owns 33,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bridger Capital Management LLC now owns 18,265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,243,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% during the second quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 6,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 3.0% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Advisors Inc. now owns 5,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $397,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. 76.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CL. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Colgate-Palmolive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $76.00 to $71.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of Colgate-Palmolive from $82.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.57.

In other news, insider Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.21, for a total transaction of $1,388,595.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,107,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $78,882,307.82. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, VP Philip G. Shotts sold 407 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.60, for a total transaction of $30,362.20. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 41,323 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,082,695.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 118,986 shares of company stock worth $8,439,965 in the last 90 days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CL stock traded up $0.35 on Wednesday, hitting $66.99. The company had a trading volume of 142,237 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,530,417. Colgate-Palmolive has a 12-month low of $57.51 and a 12-month high of $76.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $69.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.54. The stock has a market cap of $57.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.73.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 15.04% and a return on equity of 6,492.71%. The company had revenue of $3.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 23rd will be issued a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.91%.

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

